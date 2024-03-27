EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ai-Ai delas Alas calls husband a good provider

Camille Quirino

Photo courtesy: Gerald Sibayan/IG

Ai-Ai delas Alas said she is very proud of her husband Gerald Sibayan and called him a good provider.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, the show host asked Ai-Ai about her husband. The actress responded with gratefulness, saying she is lucky to have Gerald in her life.

“Isa yan sa super gift sa akin ni God, si Gerald,” she said. “And isa pa, provider. Yun ang pinakaisa sa importante,” she added.

“Hindi nila alam na, ‘Naku, si Ai-Ai lang ang bubuhay diyan, blah, blah, blah,'” Ai-Ai shared about her bashers.

“Hindi po. Sa Amerika po, siya ang bumubuhay sa akin,” she said.

Ai-Ai is 30 years older than Gerald. The two tied the knot in December 2017 at Christ the King Parish Church in Greenmeadows, Quezon City.

