Global Village is set to close its doors in April

Are you planning to go to Global Village with family and friends? You have to plan now as the attraction site is set to close its doors in April!

According to Global Village’s website, the last chance to visit this shopping, dining, and entertainment attraction for its Season 28th is only until April 28, 2024.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the attraction site has adjusted its timings, opening from 6 PM to 2 AM.

Global Village is a main attraction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), offering a wide variety of stalls of delicious cuisines, cultural clothes, trinkets and souvenirs, and captivating shows for everyone to enjoy. They also have an amusement park that adults and kids would surely love.

What’s most unique about Global Village is its goal to represent cultures and traditions from all around the world. It features various countries and their local products, such as Japan, Saudi Arabia, Africa, India, and the like.

 

