Get ready to groove and move with Boyz II Men this April 2024

Boyz II Men will be performing their celebrated R&B classics at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on April 28, 2024, continuing to swoon the hearts of many.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of soulful R&B music in Dubai! Don’t miss the incredible Boyz II Men, who will be gracing the stage to perform some of their all-time chart-topping hits. From the heart-wrenching “End of the Road” to the romantic “I’ll Make Love To You,” these iconic tunes are sure to have you singing and dancing along all night long.

If you’re a fan of Boyz II Men, you can also sing your heart out to their famous song called “On Bended Knee.” This single is notable for having replaced the previous Boyz II Men hit, “I’ll Make Love to You,” as the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 back then.

Prepare yourself to experience an unforgettable musical event in Dubai, presented by the renowned entertainment leaders, Blu Blood. Boyz II Men, the legendary R&B group, will be performing live in Dubai with the support of the Dubai Calendar. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness one of the greatest musical acts of all time!

“Boyz II Men are more than just a musical group, they are the custodians of moments etched in time and we eagerly await the chance to relive cherished memories and create new ones. Their music is a testament to the enduring power of music to evoke emotions, stir memories and unite people from all walks of life. We are honored to provide the platform for fans to experience their magic live,” shares Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

Ticket prices start from AED199 to AED350 which you can buy from coca-cola-arena.com.

What are you waiting for? Buy your tickets now.