Julie Anne San Jose defends Rayver Cruz from netizens allegations

Julie Anne San Jose defended Rayver Cruz on social media after they taped GMA’s Sunday show, All Out Sundays.

In the episode, Rayver was seen goofy and playful with Julie Anne and hitting her on the head. A netizen screen-recorded the scene and uploaded it on X (formerly Twitter).

The netizen wrote: “May pa drug test ba kayo @gmanetwork at @AllOutSundays7 bago mag prod or pumasok ang artists niyo? Mukhang nakalusot eh. Ang lala ni Rayver Cruz, lasing ba siya or naka marijuana? Tamang laughtrip at kita na sabog eh.”

This did not sit well with Julie Anne. The Filipino actress and singer commented on the netizen’s post.

“Minsan lang po ako sumagot sa mga ganto but sobra ka na po. Below the belt and harsh na po itong accusations, please stop,” she commented.

Minsan lang po ako sumagot sa mga ganto but sobra ka na po. Below the belt and harsh na po itong accusations, please stop 🙏🏻 — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) March 16, 2024

In a separate post, Rayver posted an apology regarding the incident.

He said that he respects Julie Anne and explained that he only touched her hair, which he always does in other videos of them together. He also said that he respects his work and co-workers and would not do anything to jeopardize his career.

Sa mga na offend sa kilos ko kanina sa live stream namin, sorry. But I was just being myself. Playful and happy talaga ako. Lalo na when I’m with my love. She knows that, she knows me. I don’t usually speak up pero ibang usapan na ang accusations. Una, hinding hindi ko kayang… — Rayver Cruz (@RAYVERCRUZ20) March 16, 2024



At the end of his post, Rayver also called netizens out to respect others. He said: “Sana, matuto na rin tayo rumespeto sa iba at maging malawak ang pag-iisip. Salamat po and goodnight!”

As of this writing, Julie Anne’s reply to the netizen’s post on X garnered more than 370 reposts and 4,000 likes. Meanwhile, Rayver’s post had over 400 reposts and 2,600 likes.