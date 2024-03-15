EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Mother hires thugs to ruin bride’s dress, attempting to stop son’s wedding

Justin Aguilar 6 hours ago

An online user named @fulanodeobregón has revealed on social media platform X a dramatic saga that unfolded on February 17 in Ciudad Obregón, Mexico where a mother reportedly took extreme measures to halt her son’s wedding.

In a series of X posts, the user recounted a harrowing incident where the groom’s mother resorted to extreme measures to halt the wedding, purportedly hiring three individuals to attack the bride outside the church. They splattered her pristine white dress with red paint.

The X user said that the incident happened while the bride was arm to arm with her father ready to walk down the aisle.

The couple’s struggle gained attention following the release of more details of the ongoing harassment online.

The parent’s attempts to halt the wedding were both elaborate and deceitful. These included allegedly faking hospitalization, manipulating her son’s emotions by feigning a heart attack, and even resorting to offering a blank check in a likely carried the intention of buying off the bride.

According to reports, the groom’s family, owners of a lucrative funeral home business, vehemently opposed his union to Alexandra, the bride. Their tactics escalated from online threats to rumors and even termination of the groom’s employment.

Despite facing adversity, the couple persisted with their wedding plans. Photos in the thread shows the bride returning to the church wearing a gold gown.

While the groom’s mother, allegedly the architect of the harassment, was absent, the resilient couple exchanged vows, even posting a photo with a text which reads “Love can handle ALL.”

As the story continues to unfold, concerns loom over the couple’s future, with suggestions of elopement to escape further harassment from the groom’s family.

