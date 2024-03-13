Queen Camilla honored with Barbie doll tribute for advocacy in gender equality

Queen Camilla received a special honor on Tuesday, being immortalized as a Barbie doll for her contributions to the Women of the World (WOW) Foundation. At a ceremony in Buckingham Palace, attended by dignitaries like Mathilde, Queen of Belgium, and actress Helen Mirren, the 76-year-old royal was presented with her Barbie likeness, dressed in her signature style.

Wearing a blue Fiona Clare dress, a black Amanda Wakeley cape, and Eliot Zed black boots, the Barbie mirrored Queen Camilla’s iconic look.

In jest, she quipped, “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life – we should all have a Barbie.”

The event, held aboard the WOW Girls Festival Bus, marked the culmination of a tour promoting gender equality. As the foundation’s president, Queen Camilla delivered a moving speech, reflecting on the historical struggles of women and the ongoing fight for equality.

Referencing suffragettes who once broke palace windows in 1914, Queen Camilla emphasized the importance of progress. She echoed suffragette Christabel Pankhurst’s words, stressing the collective effort needed to build a better world for women.