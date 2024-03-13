EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Queen Camilla honored with Barbie doll tribute for advocacy in gender equality

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 11 hours ago

Queen Camilla received a special honor on Tuesday, being immortalized as a Barbie doll for her contributions to the Women of the World (WOW) Foundation. At a ceremony in Buckingham Palace, attended by dignitaries like Mathilde, Queen of Belgium, and actress Helen Mirren, the 76-year-old royal was presented with her Barbie likeness, dressed in her signature style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Wearing a blue Fiona Clare dress, a black Amanda Wakeley cape, and Eliot Zed black boots, the Barbie mirrored Queen Camilla’s iconic look.

In jest, she quipped, “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life – we should all have a Barbie.”

The event, held aboard the WOW Girls Festival Bus, marked the culmination of a tour promoting gender equality. As the foundation’s president, Queen Camilla delivered a moving speech, reflecting on the historical struggles of women and the ongoing fight for equality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

Referencing suffragettes who once broke palace windows in 1914, Queen Camilla emphasized the importance of progress. She echoed suffragette Christabel Pankhurst’s words, stressing the collective effort needed to build a better world for women.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 11 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 527857525

Government services at your fingertips: mobile apps for OFWs

4 hours ago
TFT News DUBAI POLICE sorcery items nabbed

Live snake, monkey’s hand, dead bird, and more discovered in luggage of Dubai airport passenger

8 hours ago
Katie WEB 74

DENR orders inspection on the controversial resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills

8 hours ago
population crowd

COVID-19 reduced global life expectancy, study finds

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button