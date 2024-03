Vice Ganda reveals dream project with late veteran actress Jaclyn Jose

Kapamilya television host Vice Ganda revealed he has already pitched a ‘dream project’ to the late veteran actress Jaclyn Jose.

Jose died on March 3 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 59.

Vice said the death of Jose is a great loss to Philippine show business. Vice added that he wanted to work with the multi-awarded actress for an indie-type comedy film.

“Siyempre, wala na siya. Meron kasi akong dream project din with her, na pinitch ko sa isa sa mga ano sa Star Cinema. Gusto ko ‘yung parang indie type na movie, pero comedy. Comedy na drama na serious na indie type na mag-nanay kami. Maganda ‘yan, sabi nila, for a change. Sabi ko, gusto ko ito, for ano lang, gusto kong magkaroon ng ganitong pelikula. Eh hindi na siya matutuloy,” Vice said in an ABS-CBN interview.

The two have worked together in the Metro Manila Film Festival film “Fantastica.”

“Nakakapanghinayang, kasi gusto ko talaga ‘yung dalawa kami, ‘yung dalawa kaming bida,” he added.

Vice said the film he was exploring with Jose was supposed to present a story of a mother and child.

“Ang gusto kong project, dalawa kaming bida na mag-nanay na may kakaiba kaming dynamics. Kasi napanood ko ‘yung gustong-gusto ko ‘yung pagiging nanay niya doon. Sabi ko, gusto ko na magkaroon ng ganiyang nanay sa pelikula. Yung nanay na minumura ako, ‘yung ganoon. Ayun,” Vice said.

Vice added that Jose was very comfortable in doing comedy.

“Noong simula, nahihiya pa ako tapos naga-alinlangan ako kung paano ko siya pi-play time-in. Pero, siya ‘yung nagsabi, ‘Gawin mo kung ano gusto mong gawin.’ Tapos maraming punch lines doon na on the spot na nasasabi, tapos payag siya,” he added.