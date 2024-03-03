Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose passes away at 59

Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose, known for her remarkable performances in Philippine cinema and television, has passed away at the age of 59. Her death has saddened the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues mourning her loss.

Jose, born Mary Jane Guck in Angeles City, Pampanga, on October 21, 1964, began her acting career in the 1980s. She gained fame for her roles in movies like ‘Chicas’ and ‘Private Show,’ earning nominations and awards throughout her career.

Working with esteemed directors such as Lino Brocka and Chito Rono, Jose’s talent shone in critically acclaimed films like ‘White Slavery.’ She also made a mark on television with notable roles in various dramas and series.

She has garnered numerous accolades throughout her career, including 5 Gawad Urian Awards, 2 Luna Awards, and a FAMAS Award. Making history in Philippine cinema, she became the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win the prestigious Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for her remarkable performance in Brillante Mendoza’s acclaimed film “Ma’ Rosa.”

Recognized for her outstanding contributions to the arts, she was honored by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts at the Ani ng Dangal Ceremony in 2017. Furthermore, in 2023, she received the Movie Icon Award from The Eddys.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed. Her sudden passing leaves a void in the entertainment world, with many remembering her for her outstanding contributions to Filipino media.