Dominic Roque posts about fake quotes attributed to him

Camille Quirino6 hours ago

Courtesy: Dominic Roque/Facebook

Filipino actor and model Dominic Roque warned the public about wrong information about him after his break-up with actress Bea Alonzo.

On February 21, Roque uploaded a screenshot on social media showing a Facebook page “Philippines No.1” posting fake quotes attributed to him.

The quote wrote: “Guys, never ever choose a girl na dumidepende sa yaman na meron ka at hindi sa pagmamahal na kaya mong i-offer.”

“I should have known this from the start. Lesson learned.”

The fake post even showed a blue tick, implying that the account is verified. Moreover, the fake post showed that the quote earned 4.3 million views. 

The Facebook Page “Philippines No.1” wrote in their caption: “Dominic Roque, nagpost sa X ng paalala sa mga boys na ‘wag hahanap ng babae na dumidepende sa yaman.”

Roque said that the X (formerly Twitter) post was fake. “Philippines No.1 Page FAKE NEWS!!! [cross emojis] FAKE NEWS!!! [cross emojis] FAKE NEWS!!!” he captioned his post.

Netizens showed their support for the actor in the comments. One commenter said: “You’re a great man, Dominic Roque. No one can put you down. Stay strong.”

“Yeah, it’s fake. Just ignore it. I believe [you’re] a good person inside and out. Be strong, Dom,” another one said. “[One] day, you’ll get what [you’ve] prayed for.”

Meanwhile, others expressed how they wanted to hear his side of the story. “Tell your side especially now that there are so many rumors. I’m still waiting for your own side [of the] story rather than judging you,” one commenter said.

The couple separated on February 6, almost seven months after Roque’s marriage proposal to Alonzo.

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times

