Man allegedly scams around 100 Filipinos in selling fake tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Taylor Swift/Instagram, jeongpomu/X

A Filipino man allegedly scammed over 100 people into buying fake Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert tickets.

In a series of posts in social media platform X, a user named “jeongpomu” issued a scammer alert warning against a so-called Pat Steve.

The user said a number of Filipino Swifties bought their tickets from Steve and there were also those who bought tickets for flights and hotel accommodations.

“Most, if not all, flight & hotel bookings were cancelled as well,” the user exposed.

The netizen claimed that some fans personally met Steve where they signed agreements to vouch for the purchase.

“Before anyone assumed that they were gullible, some victims met up with him in person & signed contracts. He was also vouched by some influencers who’ve had past transactions with him,” the user added.

Fans then noticed that they were being scammed when Steve could not provide them the tickets.

“Now, when his customers have been asking for the copy of their tickets, he’s claiming that ALL TICKETS (even the ones that were named after other people) were voided since someone allegedly reported ALL his accounts to TM [Ticket Master],” the netizen said.

“Some of his buyers also have pending refunds from him even MONTHS before, but he always makes excuses. He also claimed that he had already transferred the money via PESOnet,” the netizen added.

Upon checking the social media account of Steve on Facebook, it has no other information available and he has yet to address the allegations against him.

The Filipino Times will update this story as information or statements become available.

