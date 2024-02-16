Aquino family remains hopeful for Kris Aquino’s recovery

The family of Kris Aquino is still hoping that she will recover and get better despite her deteriorating health condition.

In her latest Instagram post, Kris revealed that she has now cardiomyopathy which will make her susceptible to the possibility of a heart attack.

“I still want to live, I know the odds are against me — dahil ang puso hindi pwedeng diktahan pero sana sa tulong ng dasal nyo mabigyan pa ko ng konting extension,” Kris said in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

Kiko Aquino Dee, one of Aquino’s nephews, told ABS-CBN News that they are still optimistic that the television host will get better.

“I did find out not too much sooner than everyone else na medyo ganun na nga ‘yung kalagayan niya. We’re still hopeful, she’s receiving the best care that we can find. Bagama’t mahirap because there are side effects to the medications that she’ll have to take, there is a clear path forward so I think we’re hanging on to that,” Dee said.

Dee added that their family will do everything to help Aquino deal with her illness.

“In whatever capacity we can, we really just hope for the best for her and we will do everything we can to make her fight with her illness… We’re a family, we love each other. No matter what happens, we’re there for each other naman. It’s not a good situation but at least, parang, you’re facing it with good people,” he said.

Dee is planning to visit his aunt in the United States next month.