EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Aquino family remains hopeful for Kris Aquino’s recovery

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago

Courtesy: Kris Aquino/Instagram

The family of Kris Aquino is still hoping that she will recover and get better despite her deteriorating health condition.

In her latest Instagram post, Kris revealed that she has now cardiomyopathy which will make her susceptible to the possibility of a heart attack.

“I still want to live, I know the odds are against me — dahil ang puso hindi pwedeng diktahan pero sana sa tulong ng dasal nyo mabigyan pa ko ng konting extension,” Kris said in the post.

Kiko Aquino Dee, one of Aquino’s nephews, told ABS-CBN News that they are still optimistic that the television host will get better.

“I did find out not too much sooner than everyone else na medyo ganun na nga ‘yung kalagayan niya. We’re still hopeful, she’s receiving the best care that we can find. Bagama’t mahirap because there are side effects to the medications that she’ll have to take, there is a clear path forward so I think we’re hanging on to that,” Dee said.

Dee added that their family will do everything to help Aquino deal with her illness.

“In whatever capacity we can, we really just hope for the best for her and we will do everything we can to make her fight with her illness… We’re a family, we love each other. No matter what happens, we’re there for each other naman. It’s not a good situation but at least, parang, you’re facing it with good people,” he said.

Dee is planning to visit his aunt in the United States next month.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Melissa at Yazoos Delta Q at the Memphis in May in Memphis Tennessee

Chef Melissa Cookstoon brings Southern flair to Abu Dhabi’s Open Fire Food Festival

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T160215.608

RTA nol cards to be used as payment method for Etihad Rail

8 hours ago
TFT News BOYZ II MEN

Boyz II Men to groove in Dubai’s Coca-cola Arena this April

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

DMW warns vs. ‘assumed identity’ scheme

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button