Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero renew vows in Balesin 

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista and Senator Chiz Escudero have renewed their vows in Balesin Island, the same venue where they held their wedding back in 2015.

Heart wore an Ellie Saab piece, while the Escudero wore an all-white suit and pants set.

Heart shared on her Instagram stories the moments of her 39th birthday salubong at Balesin Island together with their loved ones.

In one of her stories, Heart kissed Chiz and the senator gave her a box with a giant diamond ring in it.

The two also renewed their vows today.

“As a married couple, it’s really meaningful for us to have this moment. And there are so many other things happening around me, so this is the perfect time for us,” she said in a previous interview.

The renewal of vows comes after the two were rumored to split in recent years.

“I thought I knew what love was, but now I know what love should be. And so I feel like I’m getting married actually for the first time again,” Heart added.

Heart and Chiz married on February 15, 2015.