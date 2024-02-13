‘Trabaho muna’: Daniel Padilla says he’s not yet ready for new love

Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla revealed that he is not yet ready to fall in love again after his controversial breakup with long-time girlfriend and on-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo.

Padilla has recently renewed his contract with the Kapamilya network on February 12.

In an interview with TV Patrol, Padilla was asked if he was ready for a new love life following his high-profile breakup.

“Definitely not. Love for human nature, ‘yun ang hinahanap ko,” he said.

“Ayoko na munang isipin ‘yun. Trabaho muna ako. Wala muna akong love life,” the actor added.

Padilla said that he will stay at home with his family on Valentine’s Day. He said he is spending a lot of time with them to cope with the break up.

“Iniisip ko nga ‘yung mga kapatid ko, nakalimutan ko parang may mga date na rin sila,” said Padilla.

“I’m good. I found a new life. Parang I just came back to my roots. ‘Yung mga moments na nandoon ‘yung mga kapatid ko. And ‘yung mga lessons in life diba, ang dami mong nakukuha kung saan-saan,” he added.

Padilla said he dislikes the fact that some people were interfering with their personal lives.

“Sa lahat ng nangyari ayoko nang makisabay, saka parang out ako sa ganiyan. Saka ‘yung nangyari, it’s very personal to me. And I don’t appreciate na ang daming nag-chi-chip in, but that’s how it goes, it’s show biz baby,” he said.

He also thanked his “real friends” for being with him in difficult times.

“Itong time na ‘to, ang dami ring nagpakilala. That’s beautiful at least, talagang eye-opening moment. Kaya ‘yung mga totoong nandiyan, ang sarap kasama,” Padilla said.