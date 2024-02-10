‘Hindi ako ang GF’ Ivana Alawi breaks silence over alleged romantic link with Mayor Albee Benitez 

Kapamilya actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi has issued a statement denying her supposed romantic involvement with producer and Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez.

In a Facebook post, Alawi tried to address the rumors and posts involving her name.

“I tried to stay quiet at dumedma na lang dahil sa paniniwala ko na hindi ako dapat magsalita lalo kapag alam ko na wala akong ginagawang masama,” said Alawi on Saturday.

The actress said she decided to speak up because her family is being dragged in the controversy.

“But because of the false accusations and hurtful words that are being thrown to my Mom and Mona, kinailangan ko nang linawin ang mga bagay,” said Alawi.

Alawi added she will no longer comment on the issue and it will be the last time she would talk about the issue.

“This will be the first and last time na magsasalita ako tungkol dito. HINDI PO AKO ANG NASASABING girlfriend ni Mayor Albee Benitez,” she said.

Alawi saud her only meeting with Benitez was because of a project.

“I met him when I had work in Bacolod. He was very accommodating and friendly. At hindi lang sya ang politikong nakilala ko at naging kaibigan,” she said.

“I am currently seeing someone who makes me happy. All I can say is that he is a respectable businessman and not a Politician,” the vlogger added.

“Sana this helps clear my name and clarify all rumors,” she continued.