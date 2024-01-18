Jillian Ward happily wears “welding ring” from fan

Kapuso actress Jillian Ward shared on Instagram a funny clip of her happily accepting a “welding ring” from a fan.

During a parade in Navotas, several fans carried their fellow friend on their shoulders. The man who was being carried lifted his shirt, showing a drawn broken heart on his chest.

Ward extended her hand, and the group of fans neared the loft where the actress was. When they were near each other, the man gave the Prima Donnas star the ring, but it only went halfway onto her finger.

The actress later shared the video on her Instagram post, with a joke in her caption: “May kalawang pa eh.”

The video earned likes from netizens, with several comments making references to the previously viral PHP 299 (AED 20) engagement ring.

“Oh yung mga maarte diyan na ayaw sa 299 na ring, mahiya kayo kay Jillian Ward,” one user said.

“Php 2.99 ring,” another one quipped.

Many netizens also praised Ward for happily accepting the gift from the fan, even though it was “rusty.”

“Ang saya saya naman, pati si Jill nag-enjoy din eh. Lalo na ‘nung inabot yung ring sa kanya ‘nung lalaki,” one comment said. “Kahit makalawang, tinanggap pa rin niya, sinuot pa niya ah. Hindi talaga siya maarte.”

Another one said: “Thank you Jillian sa pakikisakay sa kakulitan ng kabataan sa aming lugar. Walang arte talaga ang batang ‘to. Godbless.”