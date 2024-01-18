EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jillian Ward happily wears “welding ring” from fan

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Courtesy: Jillian Ward/Instagram

Kapuso actress Jillian Ward shared on Instagram a funny clip of her happily accepting a “welding ring” from a fan.

During a parade in Navotas, several fans carried their fellow friend on their shoulders. The man who was being carried lifted his shirt, showing a drawn broken heart on his chest.

Ward extended her hand, and the group of fans neared the loft where the actress was. When they were near each other, the man gave the Prima Donnas star the ring, but it only went halfway onto her finger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jillian Ward (@jillian)

The actress later shared the video on her Instagram post, with a joke in her caption: “May kalawang pa eh.”

The video earned likes from netizens, with several comments making references to the previously viral PHP 299 (AED 20) engagement ring.

“Oh yung mga maarte diyan na ayaw sa 299 na ring, mahiya kayo kay Jillian Ward,” one user said.

“Php 2.99 ring,” another one quipped.

Many netizens also praised Ward for happily accepting the gift from the fan, even though it was “rusty.” 

“Ang saya saya naman, pati si Jill nag-enjoy din eh. Lalo na ‘nung inabot yung ring sa kanya ‘nung lalaki,” one comment said. “Kahit makalawang, tinanggap pa rin niya, sinuot pa niya ah. Hindi talaga siya maarte.”

Another one said: “Thank you Jillian sa pakikisakay sa kakulitan ng kabataan sa aming lugar. Walang arte talaga ang batang ‘to. Godbless.”

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

TFT Watchlist article photo Watchlist nominations with QR

Few days left until the nominations for outstanding Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East closes

28 mins ago
MatePad Pro 13.2 Set2 Poincare Creative Resize 1200x628 7

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″: The best tablet you can buy in the UAE

55 mins ago
2023 press pic 1

Kid Laroi to perform at Coca-Cola Arena this April 19

1 hour ago
Cami Template 62

Jo Koy’s mom hurt for son: “I am with my son no matter what”

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button