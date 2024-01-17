EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Janno Gibbs says deceased dad Ronaldo Valdez posted goodbye letter on Facebook

Courtesy: Janno Gibbs/Instagram

Janno Gibbs said on Monday that his deceased father Ronaldo Valdez left a goodbye note before he passed away on December 17th, 2023.

In a statement on January 15th this year at the Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City, the actor said: “Nag-post ang daddy ko, e, parang minutes before.”

“Nag-post siya sa Facebook, e, ng parang goodbye, ganun-ganun. ‘No viewing,’ ganun,” he said. “Nag-post siya, na nalaman na lang namin after. Kasi, di namin nasisilip yung Facebook. Nag-post pala siya ng ganun.”

However, Gibbs said that he did not read the letter. “I took it down. Nung nakuha ko yung phone niya, binaba ko na. Kasi, hindi maganda tingnan, e. Di ba?”

“Pero nasulat niya dun na ‘no viewing.’ So, nirespeto ko yun,” he added.

Lately, the actor posted Instagram photos of his family with the caption: “In trying times, family is the greatest comfort ❤️‍🩹 w/ @bingloyzaga @gabsgibbs @chiiloyzagagibbs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janno Ilagan Gibbs (@jannolategibbs)

