KPOP Overdose at the Coca-Cola Arena: A Night to Remember for KPOP Fans

Screams echoed all over Coca-Cola Arena as KPOP fans and EXO-Ls eagerly awaited the historic KPOP Overdose presented by Speed Entertainment on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

This is the first Korean pop event in the United Arab Emirates in 2024 — headlined by EXO’s Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen, the show also featured opening acts by UAE’s DJ Bliss and South Korean DJ Raiden.

Excitement was overflowing as fans from the UAE and other parts of the world like the Philippines, Singapore, and Kazakhstan could not wait to see their favorite KPOP icons set the stage with their undeniable charisma and extraordinary talents – from soulful ballads to dynamic dance performances.

The show started with a bang – or shall we say a banger – as DJ Bliss opened the show with his own version of “Habibi, come to Dubai!” His set was filled with popular songs that had the audience dancing, screaming, and jumping with excitement. The crowd was further thrilled as he played BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DDU DDU-DDU.’

The party was just getting started and DJ Raiden kept the excitement alive with his own set, delighting KPOP fans EXO’s chart-topping hit ‘GROWL.’

At the end of his set, DJ Raiden brought a guitar and a special guest on stage. EXO Chanyeol surprised the fans by singing his collaboration song with Raiden titled “Yours.”

The audience also experienced a live unofficial debut of their new song “24.”

An ocean of lightsticks filled the arena as EXO members had their solo performances starting with Chen followed by Xiumin and then Chanyeol.

With his exceptional ballad skills, EXO Chen sang with so much emotion that it could move listeners to tears. The audience felt sentimental as they sang along to his song, “The Last Scene.” He also sang the famous original soundtrack (OST) from the Korean drama ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ titled ‘Everytime,’ with fans joining in.

Following Chen’s heartfelt performance is a dance performance by EXO Xiumin who proved that he is more than just a baby-faced icon. The group’s eldest member showcased his sizzling dance moves and remarkable singing skills.

He then showed his cute side by wearing the cap his stylist got for him.

Last, but not least, EXO Chanyeol went back on stage with a darker aura showcasing his exceptional rapping skills and dancing prowess. This multi-talented icon shared that it was good to be back in Dubai as he was just here last November 2023 performing on the same stage. He also teased the audience with a dance to the viral TikTok choreography of EXO’s ‘The First Snow.’

In his message, he shared that the next time they come back to Dubai he wants to bring all EXO members with them. He also shared that it was their first time to perform as soloists and that he was happy about it.

The show ended with the three EXO members on stage joined by DJ Raiden as they bid goodbye to the audience.