Jo Koy nails first show after Golden Globes, gets standing ovation

Comedian Jo Koy is back and stronger! Recently, he earned his standing ovation in his first-ever show two weeks after his gig at the Golden Globe Awards.

Koy had his next stand-up at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri where his audience received him warmly. The Filipino-American comedian was widely known for some of his jokes falling flat with the crowd in the said awarding ceremony.

Nevertheless, Koy did not let negative comments bring him down as he went back up on stage with confidence and a positive perspective.

During his performance, Koy playfully described his audience at the Golden Globes as “marshmallows” because they were so delicate.

“Lot a marshmallows, man,” Koy said. “They’re delicious, but god***, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but god***, can we f*** laugh at ourselves?”

The St. Louis audience responded positively by applauding and shouting words of encouragement and appreciation.

Koy also expressed how much he enjoyed the audience. “Oh God, this is fun,” he said as the audience thundered with applause.

“I haven’t laughed in four days. I’m so happy. You guys make me so happy,” he added.

At the end of his performance, the comedian passed out merch hats to the audience, thanking them for supporting him.

“This has been a fun show, you guys. I needed it,” Koy said. “This is therapy. You guys, I love you. Thank you so much.”

Many fellow comedians defended Jo Koy after his Golden Globes gig. Among them were Kevin Hart, Michael Che, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jack Logan. He was also commended by several TV personalities, such as Sara Haines and Al Jackson.