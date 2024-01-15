EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino hit by COVID-19

Actress Kim Chiu shared during the media conference for ‘Linlang: The Teleserye Version’ that she and co-actor Paulo Avelino were hit by COVID-19.

Both stars were physically absent during the media conference but were able to attend virtually through a zoom call.

They were asked by the host, “Bakit nga ba wala kayo dito?”

To which Kim replied “Buhay pa rin po ang COVID kaya tinamaan po kaming dalawa.”

Here is a clip from Reyma Buan-Deveza:

Their hit series ‘Linlang’ which was premiered on Amazon Prime will be airing new episodes on TV starting January 22.

