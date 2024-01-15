Janno Gibbs calls for PNP apology amidst ‘reckless actions’ in father’s death investigation

Actor-director Janno Gibbs has demanded a public apology from the Philippine National Police (PNP) following what he refers to as “reckless actions” during the investigation of his father’s death.

In a press conference held on Monday, the actor alleges that sensitive information and images related to the case were leaked to social media, causing immense emotional distress to his family.

Janno Gibbs, through his lawyer Atty. Lorna Kapunan, issued a statement outlining the distressing events that transpired after the sudden demise of his father, Ronaldo Valdez, on December 17, 2023.

The actor expressed shock not only at the loss but also at the handling of the investigation by the PNP.

The statement highlighted the unauthorized release of a video detailing the investigation and subsequent social media posts, some of which contained private information and others that propagated fake news. Janno Gibbs strongly condemned what he termed as “evident mismanagement” and “mishandling of sensitive data” by the PNP Investigation Team, pointing out lapses and breaches of confidentiality.

While denouncing the actions of those responsible for leaking sensitive information, Janno Gibbs clarified that his family has decided not to pursue legal action against the involved police officers. Instead, they wish to mourn and deal with the pain privately.

The actor emphasized the need for a public apology from the PNP and the officers directly accountable for the lapses in the investigation.

The statement also noted an ongoing investigation against the erring police officers and expressed optimism that the PNP and appropriate government agencies would take necessary action. Janno Gibbs urged transparency and honesty in the reports from the agencies overseeing the investigation.

During the press conference, Gibbs called for public vigilance when sharing information online and reminded netizens of their responsibility, especially when dealing with individuals still in the midst of grieving.