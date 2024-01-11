EXO members Chanyeol, Xiumin and Chen to perform at the KPOP Overdose this Sunday

EXO members Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen are ready to charm EXO-Ls and KPOP fans in the United Arab Emirates as they set the stage with DJ Raiden and DJ Bliss this Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Bringing the hottest bangers in town, South Korean DJ Raiden and UAE’s very own DJ Bliss will get your hearts pumping and blood rushing with their electrifying opening acts that will surely set the stage on fire.

Get ready to scream your hearts out as global sensation EXO’s Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen promise a thrilling experience with their powerful stage presence and chart-topping hits.

Beyond their singing and dancing talents, Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen are also known for their individual charisma and diverse skill sets, adding to their overall appeal. Like many KPOP idols, these three also showcase their versatility in various areas that contribute to their charisma. Apart from their group activities, these three have also made their debut as soloists.

Chanyeol, with his very fresh solo single ‘Good Enough’ which was released in 2023 showcases his charisma and deep voice that are bound to melt your hearts. He is truly a multi-talented artist who excels not only in singing and rapping but also in acting, modelling, producing, and songwriting. After all, he is a jack of all trades.

Meanwhile, Chen is known for his unparalleled vocal prowess and emotional delivery that captivates the audience which elevated him to the status of a revered balladeer. Chen’s ability to convey deep emotions through his singing stands as a testament to his artistry, earning him widespread admiration and contributing significantly to EXO’s musical excellence.

Xiumin, the epitome of a baby-faced icon, transforms into his inner beast whenever he performs on stage. His dance moves, executed with unparalleled prowess, intertwine seamlessly with his exemplary vocals, creating a performance that promises to leave fans utterly electrified. Xiumin’s stage presence is not just a show—it’s an electrifying revelation that leaves the crowd utterly captivated.



Brace yourselves, fans, for a performance that transcends the boundaries of anticipation and leaves an indelible mark of awe.

“We’re thrilled to present this unprecedented K-Pop extravaganza featuring EXO’s powerhouse trio – Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen. Their unparalleled talent, combined with the electrifying beats of DJ Bliss and DJ Raiden, promises an unforgettable night of music, unity, and pure excitement. Get ready for an experience that transcends boundaries and celebrates the magic of K-Pop on a whole new level!” said Navin Rishi, the CEO of Speed Entertainment.

The event is presented by Speed Entertainment – Navin Rishi and supported by Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Calendar and Tag91.1 FM.