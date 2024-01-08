TAPE drops ‘Eat Bulaga’ title, rebrands to ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’

The noontime variety show produced by TAPE Incorporated hosted by Paolo Contis and Isko Moreno has dropped the title ‘Eat Bulaga’ and rebranded to ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’.

The change in title comes after the Marikina Regional Trial Court favored Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon (TVJ) in the copyright infringement case.

In its episode over the weekend, Moreno started the show by acknowledging the court’s decision over the use of the ‘Eat Bulaga’ title. He also said that the company will file an appeal over the decision.

“Pero, fresh episode tayo mula ngayon! Laging good vibes lang at love, love, love dahil ang mahalaga, hangga’t nandiyan po kayo, kami ni Paolo at ang aming mga kasama dito sa ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya,’ tuluy-tuloy ang tulong at saya at sorpresa, all unli-sorpresa,” Moreno said.

The show was careful not to mention any reference to Eat Bulaga or any of its logos.

The TVJ on the other hand celebrated the legal victory.

“Eto ang totoo. Eto ang tinadhana. Eto ang tunay na ‘Eat Bulaga,'” said Vic.