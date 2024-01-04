EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-child star Jiro Manio sells ‘Gawad Urian’ award for P75,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Courtesy: Boss Toyo Production/YouTube

Former child actor Jiro Manio has sold his Gawad Urian trophy for P75,000 to an online personality as shared in a recent vlog.

Manio was featured in the latest episode of the online show ‘Pinoy Pawnstars’ hosted by Boss Toyo or Jayson Luzadas.

“Nung napanood kita, sabi ng utol ko na magtatayo ka daw ng museum. Naisip ko, sana mapabilang ako doon sa mga dating artista na nakatanggap ng mga awards,” the former actor said in the YouTube vlog.

The actor initially offered P500,000 for his ‘Magnifico’ Best Actor award trophy but Luzadas made a counter offer of P50,000.

Manio then haggled for P100,000 until they both agreed to sell the trophy for P75,000.

Manio said he has no plans yet of returning to acting soon and is focused in helping and volunteering in a drug treatment facility in Bataan.

Manio was in and out of rehabilitation from 2011-2017. The actor won Gawad Urian for his performance in “Magnifico”. The role also won him a Best Child Actor award in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards in 2004.

Watch the vlog here:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 952356178

PH tourism soars: 5.45M global visitors in 2023

8 hours ago
iStock 1701653102

Japan government prioritizes reconstruction after Ishikawa earthquake

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 04T165107.045

Britney Spears reveals no plans of returning to music

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 04T164524.265

Ex-President Duterte may run for a senate seat in 2025 — Dela Rosa

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button