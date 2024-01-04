Ex-child star Jiro Manio sells ‘Gawad Urian’ award for P75,000

Former child actor Jiro Manio has sold his Gawad Urian trophy for P75,000 to an online personality as shared in a recent vlog.

Manio was featured in the latest episode of the online show ‘Pinoy Pawnstars’ hosted by Boss Toyo or Jayson Luzadas.

“Nung napanood kita, sabi ng utol ko na magtatayo ka daw ng museum. Naisip ko, sana mapabilang ako doon sa mga dating artista na nakatanggap ng mga awards,” the former actor said in the YouTube vlog.

The actor initially offered P500,000 for his ‘Magnifico’ Best Actor award trophy but Luzadas made a counter offer of P50,000.

Manio then haggled for P100,000 until they both agreed to sell the trophy for P75,000.

Manio said he has no plans yet of returning to acting soon and is focused in helping and volunteering in a drug treatment facility in Bataan.

Manio was in and out of rehabilitation from 2011-2017. The actor won Gawad Urian for his performance in “Magnifico”. The role also won him a Best Child Actor award in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards in 2004.

Watch the vlog here: