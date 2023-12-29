EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Herlene Budol to release a song called ‘Kain Tayo’ in 2024 following viral scandal 

Justin Aguilar

Kapuso actress Herlene Budol is banking on her recent controversy involving her and actor Rob Gomez. In a social media post, Budol said that she will release a new single called “Kain Tayo” in 2024.

Budol was referring to her leaked conversation with Gomez that hinted at a possible sexual relationship between her and Gomez while they were still doing the ‘Magandang Dilag’ show.

Budol also revealed that she met with her former talent manager Wilbert Tolentino.

“Thank you Mima ko @sirwil75. Yung kahit hindi na cya Manager ko pero andyan parin cya thru thick and thin at pinupush nya ako mag voice lesson… masaya pala ang musika,” said Budol.

 

She also said that she is currently being trained by a voice coach.

“‘Yung may assesment ng coach ko si @kimusikero ng Jazz, Pop, Ballad, Blues, Rock, Hip hop, Classical, Electro, New age, Reggae. Ciempre Abangan ang bagong Single na ilalabas ko sa 2024, ‘Kain Tayo,’” she said.

The announcement did not sit well with some of her followers.

“Ugaling squammy talaga,” a netizen said.

“Yung ginawa mong joke yung nag cause ng trauma sa ibang tao,” another online user added.

