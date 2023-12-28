Sharon Cuneta happy for Vilma Santos’ MMFF Best Actress win 

Megastar Sharon Cuneta said that ‘Star for All Seasons’ Vilma Santos deserves her Best Actress award at the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Santos took home the top acting award for her film “When I Met You In Tokyo” starring with actor and director Christopher De Leon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta)

“And the Best Actress is… Congratulations, my friend and idol, ate Vi! I told you!” Cuneta said in an Instagram post.

Cuneta was also nominated for the Best Actress category for her film “Mother of Two” with Alden Richards.

“I love you so much! Hugely deserved,” she added.

Santos said in her speech that she hopes Filipino moviegoers will return to cinemas.