EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sharon Cuneta happy for Vilma Santos’ MMFF Best Actress win 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Megastar Sharon Cuneta said that ‘Star for All Seasons’ Vilma Santos deserves her Best Actress award at the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Santos took home the top acting award for her film “When I Met You In Tokyo” starring with actor and director Christopher De Leon.

“And the Best Actress is… Congratulations, my friend and idol, ate Vi! I told you!” Cuneta said in an Instagram post.

Cuneta was also nominated for the Best Actress category for her film “Mother of Two” with Alden Richards.

“I love you so much! Hugely deserved,” she added.

Santos said in her speech that she hopes Filipino moviegoers will return to cinemas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News shakira

Shakira honored with a majestic 21-foot bronze statue in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia

49 mins ago
Rubiks Cube

OFWs can visit the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube in Dubai

1 hour ago
TFT News NutriAsia Spaghetti 1

Unwrap the joy of Christmas with NutriAsia’s Pinoy-Style Spaghetti

1 hour ago
Philippine national ID

PSA: Over 82 million Filipinos registered for national ID 

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button