‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-Kyun found dead

Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun, who starred in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ was found dead over suspected drug use on Wednesday.

In a report on the Korea Times, Lee was found unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul on Tuesday morning. The police identified the actor and in his passenger seat was a charcoal briquette.

Korean police said that they have received a report that Lee left a note to his family appearing to be a suicide note.

Lee was subjected to a number of police questioning this year over suspicions of marijuana use and other illegal drugs. He was also at the home of a hostess working in a bar in Gangnam district. He was recently questioned by authorities last Saturday.

Lee claimed he was tricked by the hostess in taking drugs. He tested negative in the drug tests conducted on him.

