“Last Christmas” song clinches this year’s Christmas number one

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” has been hailed as this year’s Christmas number one, 39 years after its release.

This classic song surpassed Sam Ryder’s “You’re Christmas To Me” to the top spot, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” falling into third place.

Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” falls to fourth place, while Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” settles in fifth place.

It’s the first time that George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, singers of the Wham! duo, to be number one in Christmas week.

In an interview with the BBC, Ridgeley said: “It’s marvelous and humbling to have got there. Top of the pile is a great place to be.”

He also added that Michael, who passed away in 2016, had always wanted to witness the sing hitting Christmas number one.

“He felt any great songwriter should be able to write a Christmas hit to order. Unfortunately, it’s taken too long for George – but he’d be absolutely over the moon,” Ridgeley said.

The song was first released in 1984, where it was held off the top spot by Band Aid’s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” However, UK fans have streamed the song 13.3 million times this week, making it the most-played song during Christmas week.