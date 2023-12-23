End of a love story’ Kim Chiu confirms break up with Xian Lim 

After speculations, Kapamilya actress and television host Kim Chiu confirmed that she and her long-time boyfriend Xian Lim already parted way.

“End of a love story. It took me awhile to say this….. until today,” Chiu said in a Facebook post.

The actress said that it took some time before she got the courage to announce their separation since both of them are still healing.

“We owe our supporters the truth, but we also respect each other’s time of healing. In a relationship, love is always a significant factor, but sometimes love is not enough,” she said.

Chiu said she will forever cherish her decade-long relationship with Lim.

“We shared more than a decade of love, each other’s support system, and many beautiful memories. It was our mutual decision to transition our relationship into what we hope to be a lifelong friendship. We thank all our followers for their love and support, but now we ask you to appreciate our honesty and give us the privacy we need as we begin new chapters of our lives. To all our supporters, maraming salamat for all the love and understanding,” dhe said.

She also thanked Lim for being a wonderful partner in the past decade.

“Lastly, to Xi, Thank you for the almost 12 years of beautiful memories together one can never imagine. You will always have a place in my heart. Thank you for showing me what love is,” she said.

“As we close this chapter of our lives,I am asking for everyone’s kindness and respect. I hope this clears everything as we all move forward with our live,” she continued.