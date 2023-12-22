Dubai-based Filipino band Charlie 119 releases debut single ‘Bad Girl’ under The Box Records

Indie-rock band Charlie 119 ruled the stage of Oak Live Bar at the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel, Al Barsha last December 16, where they released their first-ever single entitled “Bar Girl” under The Box Records.

The five-piece family band, composed of Filipino siblings and cousins, explores the raw, distorted narrative of heartbreak through their introspective lyrics and shared collective passion for music.

Charlie 119’s familial connection is more than just a biographical detail; it’s an integral part of their musical identity. Born and raised in Dubai, the band comprises siblings Tam dela Peña (lead guitar, vocals) Maria dela Peña (drums) and Mac Dela Peña (rhythm guitar, vocals) along with their cousins Mel Abrera (keyboard, synths) and Viztoni dela Peña (bass). This tight-knit musical family brings a genuine and authentic dynamic to their creative process, infusing their work with a shared history and a deep understanding of each other.

With Mac on guitars and sharing vocal duties, Charlie 119 delivers a charged emotive performance on BadGirl channeling the collective pain and introspection of the band. The instrumental prowess of each member drawn out from their eclectic musical influences, from 90s staples Cranberries, Smashing Pumpkins to Gen Z Indie, 1975 and OPM favorites such as Urbandub and Sandwich showcase the raw talent of the band that currently lends its appeal to Dubai’s diverse music listeners and melting pot of nationalities.

Charlie 119’s collaboration with The Box Records, the first Filipino-owned record label in the Middle East, allows them to showcase their evolution and commitment to pushing the boundaries of their sound. Owned by Mr. Mark Legaspi, The Box Records offers music fans to delve into the world of Charlie 119 and immerse in their unique dynamics.

The band’s unique yet relatable story of love, heartbreak, and everything in between is felt and highlighted through their music. Their individual and collective talents make them a standout presence in the indie rock scene, especially with the release of their debut single—a piece that many fans can relate to.

Discover Charlie 119’s music, check out their single “Bad Girl” released under The Box Records, available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube Music and more!