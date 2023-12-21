‘Showbiz nga talaga’ Herlene Budol laments controversy involving Rob Gomez, Bianca Manalo

Kapuso actress and social media personality Herlene Budol laments her involvement in a controversy with former leading man Rob Gomez and Bianca Manalo.

The leaked conversations online showed Herlene and Rob having an affair even if the latter is already in a relationship and a father of one kid.

The exchanges between Herlene and Rob were posted online on the official accounts of the actor but deleted after a few hours.

“Showbiz nga talaga! Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho, gagawan ka ng issue,” she said on her now deleted post on X.

She also thumbs down pregnancy rumors and said that she has always been accused of being pregnant.

“Dati asa #Wowowin, gumawa ng issue na buntis daw ako. Ngayon naman sa #MagandangDilag may issue uli na buntis ako uli?” Herlene said.

“Ano susunod? Sa #BlackRider, mabubuntis ako uli?” she added.

Herlene, however did not deny nor confirm her relationship with Rob or whether the leaked conversations were true.

“Bakit ako nakaladkad,” she asked before posting her thoughts on the issue.