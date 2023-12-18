EntertainmentFeatureLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Firefighter Santa rappels to bring early Christmas gifts

1 hour ago

Photos courtesy: AP

A 77-year-old firefighter donned the iconic red suit and rappelled down to bring early Christmas gifts to underprivileged children in the La Paz suburb of Guatemala City on Sunday.

Hector Chacon, affectionately known as Santa Claus, has been spreading joy for an impressive 26 years by distributing presents to local children in need. Dressed in his festive attire, he descended from the heights with a sack full of gifts, leaving a trail of smiles and laughter in his wake.

Screenshot 2023 12 18 at 12.15.40 PM

The altruistic act took place as part of Chacon’s longstanding tradition, which began in 1997 when he started collecting toys for Christmas. The gifts distributed to the children were generously donated through a drive organized at fire stations across the country, highlighting the unity and compassion within the firefighting community.

In an interview with local media, Chacon expressed his dedication to serving the community during the holiday season.

“We municipal fighters do this serving the community. But without losing our perspective that we celebrate the birth of Jesus. And from his teaching, he showed us that we should be generous and helpful to the needy,” Chacon remarked, emphasizing the significance of the season’s spirit of generosity.

As Christmas approaches, the heartwarming gesture by Firefighter Hector Chacon serves as a  reminder of the magic that can be created when communities come together to share the joy of the season with those less fortunate. How about you, ka-TFT? How are you celebrating your Christmas this 2023?

