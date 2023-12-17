Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez passes away at 76

Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez has passed away on Sunday. He was 76 years old.

The news about his death was confirmed by some of his relatives to several media outlets.

Valdez will be remembered on some of his latest projects including a series with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla on ‘2 Good 2 be True’.

He was also part of the family movie called ‘Seven Sundays’. His other movies include ‘May Minamahal’ and ‘The Mistress’.

Valdez had a career spanning six decades.

He is survived by his children, celebrities Janno and Melissa Gibbs.