‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies of ketamine side effects

The cause of death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday.

The actor died as a result of acute effects of ketamine.

“Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine,” the medical examiner said in a statement.

“The manner of death is [an] accident,” the statement added.

Perry’s co-actors mourned the news of his passing and had requested time and space for them to process the tragic news.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” said the statement, signed by each of Perry’s five co-stars.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they added.