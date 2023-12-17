EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies of ketamine side effects

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Photo from @mattyperry 4.

The cause of death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday.

The actor died as a result of acute effects of ketamine.

“Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine,” the medical examiner said in a statement.

“The manner of death is [an] accident,” the statement added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Perry’s co-actors mourned the news of his passing and had requested time and space for them to process the tragic news.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” said the statement, signed by each of Perry’s five co-stars.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

seven sundays 4 1

Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez passes away at 76

19 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 17 at 16.11.34 2f31bae2

Emirates Draw FAST5: Another Grand Prize Winner Announced!

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 12 17 161117

UAE President wishes success to new ruler of Kuwait

3 hours ago
Another Emirates Draw EASY6 AED 15 million Grand Prize Winner 15.12.23

Emirates Draw announces another AED 15 Million Grand Prize Winner!

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button