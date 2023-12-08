EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Andrea Brillantes 'mum' on Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla issue 

Staff Report
4 hours ago

Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes chose to keep silent over the allegations that she has something to do with the break up of power couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Andrea was interviewed by TV 5 but she tried to dodge the question about her supposed involvement with the break-up.

“Di pa puwede mag-stop. Ang dami pa akong kailangan gawin in life. Madami pa akong kailangan bayaran,” she told TV 5.

Andrea said that it was her family that gave her the support in facing challenges. She was also facing bullying and harassment as she portrayed her role in Senior High.

 

“Siya’y lagi palaban, siya’y lagi sumusugod. Pero doon mo rin maaaral na hindi dapat sumusugod ka lang parati, dapat nag-i-strategize ka rin,” she said.

“And pina-process mo muna yung emotions mo.” she added.

Ogie Diaz previously claimed that Andrea has been accused of being the third party in the split of Bernardo and Padilla.

