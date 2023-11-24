Sarah Lahbati drops ‘Gutierrez’, flaunts shorter hair

Sarah Lahbati-Gutierrez has raised breakup speculations by opting to shed her full name, ‘Sarah Lahbati Gutierrez,’ and adopting the abbreviated moniker ‘SLG.’

Eagle-eyed followers first caught wind of the alteration when Lahbati updated her social media handle to Sarah Lahbati, prompting questions about the status of her relationship with Richard Gutierrez.

Despite remaining tight-lipped on the ongoing speculation, Lahbati took to Instagram to not only unveil her revamped online identity but also to showcase a striking new short hairstyle.

Adding fuel to the rumor mill, Lahbati was conspicuously absent from the recent baptismal celebration of Richard’s niece. While Richard attended the event in the company of their sons Zion and Kai, Lahbati’s non-participation sparked further intrigue among their fanbase.

One netizen commented as to Sarah’s whereabouts to which Ruffa Gutierrez responded to with ‘nasa beach.’

Richard Gutierrez’s social media also added more speculations to their fans. A week ago, the actor shared a promotional photo featuring a new car. Observant netizens took note when he liked a comment that read, “Nice mister freedom.” Some fans interpreted this as a potential hint towards a single status, further intensifying breakup speculations.

The couple, who exchanged vows in March 2020, has been under the microscope of breakup rumors for the past few weeks. Both have yet to address the speculations publicly.