Few weeks to go until Blippi – The Wonderful World Tour brings smiles, color, and wonder to Dubai!

Are you excited, kids? In less than three weeks, global sensation Blippi is set to take center stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 12 to 13, 2023. Get ready for an energetic and educational extravaganza that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Proudly presented by Blu Blood, in collaboration with Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is set to deliver an exciting live theatre experience. Kids and families can look forward to thrilling performances and get ready for the ultimate curiosity adventure in this new live theatre show.

Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live, said, “With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand-new show.”

He continued, “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

Meanwhile, Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment, shared, “It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world.”

She added, “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!”

But wait, there’s more! Blippi will be joined by special guest Meekah, inviting everyone to dance, sing, learn, and explore different cities, discovering what makes them unique and special.

Expect an abundance of monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore! So, prepare to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this exciting new musical party!

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the characters of Blippi and Meekah are played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is licensed from Moonbug Entertainment, the original producers of Blippi.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is presented by Blu Blood as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

To purchase your tickets and for more information, please visit coca-cola-arena.com.