Actress Arci Muñoz issues warning after alleged credit card theft on Business Class flight

Justin Aguilar 4 hours ago

Arci Muñoz, the actress-singer, recently shared a cautionary tale on social media after she claimed her credit card was stolen during a business class flight. Muñoz took to TikTok to recount the incident during her journey from Japan to Manila on Korean Air flight KE 704, which included a layover in Incheon, South Korea.

In her video captioned “Horror story in the sky,” Muñoz explained that a man in her business class cubicle seemingly took a magazine from her space just before landing. She initially dismissed it, assuming he might not have the same magazine in his cubicle. However, a woman intervened and confronted the man upon witnessing him touching Muñoz’s bag.

Muñoz noticed her bag on the floor, near the aisle, even though she was seated by the window. Concerned, she and the woman called a flight attendant to report the incident. The man, described as well-dressed and adorned with luxury items, denied any wrongdoing.

Despite the prompt report, Muñoz didn’t realize anything was missing until two days later when her bank notified her of unauthorized transactions in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and Jakarta, Indonesia, using her credit card.

Sharing her ordeal, Muñoz urged the public to stay vigilant about their belongings, especially during air travel.

She expressed gratitude to her bank for swift action and issued a warning, stating, “I’m doing this video lang para lang you guys are aware na may mga ganitong modus kahit sa eroplano. The world is not a safe place.”

Although Muñoz couldn’t report the incident to Korean Air immediately due to time constraints during her layover, she left her email with the airline and called for their attention in the video.

As of now, Korean Air has not released a statement or update regarding the incident.

