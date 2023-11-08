New branches of Pinoy Mart officially open in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Filipinos in the UAE will have a new grocery shopping destination as Pinoy Mart officially opens two new branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the weekend. The back-to-back events were packed with exciting freebies, exclusive discounts, and enthusiastic Filipinos who filled up the store’s grand launch.

In Abu Dhabi, the official opening took place on Saturday, led by HE Ambassador Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Consul General Marford Angeles of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, Pinoy Mart owners Ms. Mary Grace Dones and Mr. Rajesh Kishinchand Durgani, supermarket staff, Filipino influencers and media organizations, and other guests from various institutions.

Meanwhile, Pinoy Mart’s grand launch in Dubai was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attachè in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Mr. Ericson Reyes, President of Filipino Social Club, and Pinoy Mart owners, as well as partner creators, media, and organizations.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Ms. Mary Grace Dones, one of the supermarket’s owners, shared her inspiration for establishing a business that caters to the needs of Filipinos.

“When I was young, ang goal ko was to promote Filipino products outside the Philippines. I tried different ways to do this until I came to the UAE and eventually worked for Mr. Rajesh, who imports Filipino food and non-food products from the Philippines,” Dones shared.

This opportunity opened many more doors to reach her ultimate goal — to provide access to Filipinos in the UAE for more affordable grocery items and at the same time satisfy their cravings for food they love back home.

“The goal is to bring the Philippines to Dubai. Through our products, you don’t have to visit the Philippines to enjoy a specific food you are craving. Sa Pinoy Mart, nandito na ‘yung products na gusto ng mga Filipino—it’s like a one-stop-shop for all your Pinoy needs,” she explained.

According to Dones, Pinoy Mart stands out because of its commitment to promoting products made locally in the Philippines by small business owners. This supermarket not only allows Filipinos to buy their favorite products, but also support business owners to gain international recognition.

So, to all Filipinos out there—there is a new supermarket in town and it’s one you don’t want to miss! Run now to the new branches of Pinoy Mart in the locations below and satisfy your cravings for Filipino goodies!

Dubai – Al Wasl Building R345, Al Hudaiba Rd, Al Satwa

Abu Dhabi – 819 Hamdan Bin Mohammed St – Al Zahiyah – E13