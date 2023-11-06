Experience the best of Filipino culture at Kanto Uno: A hidden gem in Bur Dubai

Kanto Uno is where you can immerse yourself in the vibrant Filipino culture right in the heart of Bur Dubai. Co-founded by the dedicated Ms. Cheryl Peralta, this extraordinary Filipino bar and pool lounge is a testament to her two-decade journey in Dubai.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Ms. Peralta shared thatputting up a hangout place where Filipinos can gather, celebrate, and sing was one of her lifelong dreams.

“I’ve been here in Dubai for almost two decades now, and I’ve worn different hats during this time. I used to host in some clubs here in Dubai every Friday night. My mom used to have a karaoke bar back home when she was still alive. So, opening Kanto Uno is truly a dream come true,” said Peralta.

Cheryl and her team have meticulously designed the place to provide you with an exceptional and unforgettable experience. At Kanto Uno, they have created two distinct sections for you to explore. Enjoy a lazy afternoon lunch in the bohemian-inspired outdoor area or let loose and party in the indoor section.

“They should expect a very welcoming experience. It’s so unique because of the set-up and features of our bar. We have an outdoor area with a bohemian vibe for a lazy afternoon lunch and an indoor section for the partygoers. It’s a completely different vibe, but you will have fun,” said Ms. Peralta.

For the foodies out there, Kanto Uno serves authentic Filipino cuisine. From signature dishes like Chicken Sisig, Tokwa’t Baka, and Dinakdakan to our very own Kanto Uno drink, Passion Fruit coolers, and Berry coolers mocktails, they’ve got your cravings covered.

You can also expect to be entertained like never before as Kanto Uno features stand-up comedians that will have you in fits of laughter, and don’t forget about our legendary Karaoke nights.

If you’re in the mood for a delectable lunch, Kanto Uno is open from 12 pm onwards. And if you’re planning a private party or a corporate event, Kanto Uno is the ideal venue.

Make sure to visit this newest hang-out place located at Six Seasons Hotel – Sharaf DG – Plot 602 – Exit 1 – next to Etisalat Building – Al Mankhool – Dubai.

For inquiries and reservations, please call: +971547182288.