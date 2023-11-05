EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Alex Gonzaga suffers second miscarriage

Staff Report

Courtesy: Screengrab from Toni Gonzaga/Youtube

Vlogger and actress Alex Gonzaga revealed that she has suffered from another miscarriage in an interview with her sister Toni Gonzaga.

Alex said that she and her husband Mikee Morada opted for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for their second attempt to get pregnant.

Alex said she was able to get the idea of IVF from former United States first lady Michelle Obama.

“Nakita ko si Michelle Obama, basta nakita ko sinabi niya na nagkaroon siya ng miscarriage then after two years, ‘di sila makapag conceive ni Barrack so sabi niya mag-IVF siya,” Alex said.

Alex said she kept her pregnancy private until she received the news that her IVF didn’t come through.

The vlogger said she made peace with it, knowing that her faith in the Lord is stronger than her pain.

Alex first suffered miscarriage in 2021.

Watch the interview here:

