‘Friends’ cast devastated over Matthew Perry’s passing

The cast of ‘Friends’ broke their silence and issued a joint statement following the death of their co-star Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told People Magazine in a statement that they were utterly devastated by the sudden death of their co-actor and family member.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they told the magazine.

Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in the hit series ‘Friends’ which lasted for ten years. The actor was found by responders in his home in an apparent drowning incident. No foul play was suspected.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” said the statement.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they added.

The stars also expressed sympathies to the family of Perry.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the statement added.

