PH bet Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 3rd runner-up

Philippine bet Nicole Borromeo finished as this year’s 3rd runner-up in the recently held Miss International 2023 competition held in Tokyo, Japan on October 26.

Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was crowned the winner after she bested 69 candidates.

The rest of the top five were ranked as follows:

• 1st runner-up: Sofia Osio Luna (Colombia)

• 2nd runner-up: Camila Diaz Daneri (Peru)

• 3rd runner-up: Nicole Borromeo (Philippines)

• 4th runner-up: Vanessa Hayes Schutt (Bolivia)

Borromeo was crowned in August 2022 but only got to compete in the 2023 edition due to the pandemic.

During the question and answer round, Borromeo was asked, “The Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs by the United Nations have targets that are set to be achieved by 2030. What have you done so far in terms of SDG initiatives?

“As someone who experienced the wrath of natural disasters, home is everything. I’ve worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity and the SDG’s goal number 11 of sustainable cities and communities,” she said.

“It is through this volunteer work that I could see in the faces of the children how much they wanted to help, how much they wanted to be a part of the future. Because when it comes to sustainability, we must keep in mind that it is not only for the next generation, but to include them in the process,” Borromeo added.