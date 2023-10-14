EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

SB19’s “Gento” earns entry to 66th annual Grammy Awards

Staff Report

Courtesy: Sony Music PH/X

Exciting news for Pinoy pop sensation SB19! Their hit song “Gento” has been approved as an entry for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Sony Music Philippines shared the thrilling announcement on X (formerly Twitter), urging the community to spread the word.

The final list of nominees will be unveiled on November 10, 2023 (Friday).

Forbes has showered praise upon SB19, hailing them as the “First Filipino band to conquer the World Digital Song Sales chart.” Their Grammy consideration quickly sent Philippine Twitter abuzz, with the viral phrase “O to the M to the G” frequently mentioned.

This isn’t the first time that SB19 has earned recognition for their incredible talent and dedication. The P-POP group boasts an impressive track record, with 152 nominations and 129 awards from prestigious platforms like MTV Europe, Myx, and TikTok.

SB19’s remarkable journey is marked by a string of chart-topping hits, including “Hanggang Sa Huli,” “Mapa,” “What?,” “WYAT (Where You At),” and “Alab.”

The group’s current lineup features Josh (lead rapper), Pablo (leader), Stell (lead dancer), Ken (lead vocalist), and Justin (creative director).

Their journey continues to inspire fans worldwide, and the Grammy recognition is a testament to their immense talent and hard work.

