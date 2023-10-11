Three Filipino fashion designers showcase Pinoy talent in the UAE

Three remarkable Filipino fashion designers have not only made a name for themselves but have also united to create a dazzling fashion event aimed at celebrating the Filipino fashion industry in the United Arab Emirates. Harvey Cenit, Aaron Escatron Cadenas, and Nicko Palad have achieved international recognition and joined forces for this year’s Fashion Factor to make the Filipino community and the entire UAE proud with their exceptional talent and creativity.

Harvey Cenit: A Love Letter to Fashion

When asked about the inspiration behind his latest collection, Harvey Cenit‘s response was both heartfelt and unique. He revealed that his collection was inspired by the profound grief he felt after losing a beloved pet, leaving a lasting mark on him.

“This collection is inspired by a death of a beloved pet. A grief so profound from a love lost, that it left a mark in me. As seen from the animal silhouettes protruding from the garments. Every piece in this collection is a love letter,” shared Cenit to The Filipino Times in an online interview.

Cenit’s dedication and continuous learning have made him one of the most sought-after fashion designers in the Middle East. He feels humbled and honored by the recognition he receives and attributes his success to hard work and the unwavering support of those who believed in him, including his faith.

Among his notable achievements, Cenit has had the privilege of dressing renowned celebrities such as Fan Bingbing for the Cannes Festival, Barbie Imperial for the recently concluded ABS-CBN Ball making him a name to watch in the fashion industry. His creation was also featured in the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.

He looks forward to more exciting projects and celebrity collaborations in the future.

As for the idea of creating a fashion show to highlight Filipino designers, Cenit believes it’s essential to celebrate Filipino artistry and talent, even when everyone is busy with various projects. “Fashion Factor has a special place in our hearts,” he shares, “A celebration of Filipino artistry and talent.”

Aaron Escatron Cadenas: A Journey of Colors and Faith

Aaron Escatron Cadenas’ latest collection is a vivid portrayal of his inspiration, rooted in the story of a noble woman with a dark past.

“The creation inspired in the Noble woman who had a dark past that black color represents her life was considered as noble because they listened to the preaching of the gospel with open hearts as she pursued God and His whole truth and God’s refining process,” said Cadenas.

The black color in his collection represents her life’s challenges, while yellow symbolizes joy and the presence of God, and gold stands for God’s holiness and divine nature. The color purple represents royalty, majesty, and prosperity, making it a meaningful highlight in his collection.

Creating fashion in the Middle East has been an honorable and challenging journey for Cadenas. He believes that maintaining momentum and creativity in his brand is achievable through faith and reliance on God’s unlimited ideas and inspiration.

Cadenas has an impressive track record of dressing Hollywood stars and beauty queens, and his work has been featured in various publications. He has dressed up some Hollywood stars such as Derek Hough, Philippines Artist Jonalyn Viray, actress Ruffa Gutierrez, and some other well known beauty queen HHen Nie miss Universe Vietnam and major fashion here in Dubai Middle East Fashion week.

He remains committed to inspiring young Filipino designers to pursue their dreams, emphasizing that the artistry of Filipino designers is world-class and can serve as a source of inspiration for others.

“Our message to all the Filipino Designers and young dreamers go out from your comfort zone and show the best version of your self that no matter what happen Filipino is the best of all best people in the world. The artistry of Filipino designers are world class and incredible by incorporating different culture and masterpiece. And we shall help each other because helping each other is a form of success. Success to dream and inspire,” said Cadenas who shares the spotlight with his twin Ahqui Cadenas.

Nicko Palad: Faith, Fashion, and Success

Nicko Palad, known for his collection titled “The Superset,” draws inspiration from various sources, but his latest collection reflects the wholeness of his faith. He acknowledges that living and working in the Middle East can be challenging, but he takes solace in his unwavering faith and the belief that God’s power is sufficient for everyone.

“Living and working in the Middle East is hard its very challenging but I never felt alone at all because I know God is with me, I can never do such pieces without The Bible says in my life verse in “Philippians 4:13 “ I can do all things through Christ who Strengthens me. His Power is sufficient for all of us,” said Palad to The Filipino Times.

Palad’s success in the fashion industry in the Middle East has brought him recognition and popularity. However, he remains humble and thankful, emphasizing that all glory belongs to God alone. He is a true testament to the strength that comes from faith and dedication.

Over the years, Palad has achieved remarkable milestones, including winning international fashion contests, dressing celebrities, and showcasing his work on the red carpets of renowned film festivals. These includes dressing actress Pollio Cannabis for the Cannes Film Festival in France and Venice Film Festival in Italy and being part of the main designers for the Ystilo & Moda Kalayaan Fashion Show. He encourages fellow dreamers to pursue their passions, citing the challenges as a part of the learning process.

“I just want to say to the believers and dreamers all over the world that “If not now then When are you gonna start again and pursue what you love the most” Fashion! Things maybe hard at first because everyday is a challenge and a learning process and we should never stop doing what we love. Filipinos are extraordinary talented and fabulous 🇵🇭❤️,”said Palad.

These three Filipino designers serve as a source of inspiration for the Filipino community in the UAE. Their dedication, creativity, and faith have not only elevated their careers but have also raised the flag of the Philippines in the fashion industry. Their collaborative efforts to host a fashion event celebrating Filipino talent demonstrate their commitment to promoting the artistry of the Philippines on an international stage.

They show us that Filipino talent can shine on a global platform, making the nation proud in the process. They prove that no matter where you come from, dreams are achievable through passion and commitment.