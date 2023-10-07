Pura Luka Vega released on bail

Pura Luka Vega has been released on bail, as reported by GMA News. Manila Police District (MPD) Director, Police Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, confirmed that the courts issued the release order earlier in the day.

Pura Luka Vega was taken into custody on Wednesday in response to a complaint from a religious group regarding their viral performance of “Ama Namin.” Subsequently, they filed a motion for bail, including a request to lower the bail bond set at P72,000.

The motion was granted on Friday, but Vega remained in police custody until the court reopened for the submission of necessary documents.

In an interview with Raffy Tima on “24 Oras,” Pura expressed surprise at the warrant of arrest, claiming they had not received the subpoena summoning them to court, as it had been delivered to a different address. They also reiterated that their “Ama Namin” performance was not intended to disrespect people of faith.