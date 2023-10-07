EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Pura Luka Vega released on bail

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Pura Luka Vega has been released on bail, as reported by GMA News. Manila Police District (MPD) Director, Police Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, confirmed that the courts issued the release order earlier in the day.

Pura Luka Vega was taken into custody on Wednesday in response to a complaint from a religious group regarding their viral performance of “Ama Namin.” Subsequently, they filed a motion for bail, including a request to lower the bail bond set at P72,000.

The motion was granted on Friday, but Vega remained in police custody until the court reopened for the submission of necessary documents.

In an interview with Raffy Tima on “24 Oras,” Pura expressed surprise at the warrant of arrest, claiming they had not received the subpoena summoning them to court, as it had been delivered to a different address. They also reiterated that their “Ama Namin” performance was not intended to disrespect people of faith.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 10 07 at 3.53.01 PM

Filipinos unharmed by rocket attacks on Israel, DMW assures

3 hours ago
australia philippines flags

Philippines and Australia set to hold Ministerial meeting as new strategic partners

4 hours ago
benar

Philippine economy among the fastest in Asia with robust employment growth, economist reports

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS PRC

UPV Tacloban and USJ-R graduates share top honors in September 2023 CPA Exams

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button