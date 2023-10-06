Iconic Irish Pop Band Westlife to Return to Abu Dhabi, Ready to Conquer Etihad Arena this October – Tickets on Sale Today

Lovers of sensational pop anthems get ready for something incredible as the world-renowned Irish pop band Westlife is returning to Abu Dhabi once again for one night only. On October 27th, fans can look forward to the astonishing band lighting up the Etihad Arena stage with their singalong ballads and foot-tapping tunes. Proudly brought to you by Live Nation Middle East and Experience Abu Dhabi, this is an event you won’t want to miss, so make sure to secure your tickets when they go on sale at 12pm today!

Westlife, the most successful Irish boyband, is back once again to serenade you with their timeless hits. Formed in 1998, Westlife consists of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan, and Mark Feehily. They have achieved monumental success, with 33 No.1 albums worldwide, numerous awards, and over 55 million records sold. Their chart-topping singles and incredible live performances have solidified their status as pop music legends worldwide.

The global pop kings recently embarked on their Wild Dreams Tour, thrilling audiences across the UK, including a sold-out show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. Their performance, filled with classic hits and fresh pop anthems, left fans in awe. As the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1, and with 14 No.1 singles overall, Westlife’s live act is a testament to their enduring popularity.

The last time the group touched down in Abu Dhabi was a very memorable occasion, not only for the fantastic music, but also for the pure emotion witnessed on the night. In September 2022, during their last Abu Dhabi concert, Westlife made a fan’s dream come true when they invited Dian, who was battling cancer, on stage. Dian held up a poster with a heartfelt checklist that read: “Fight cancer, see Westlife, take a pic with Westlife.” The band’s compassionate gesture touched the hearts of fans around the world, reinforcing Westlife’s reputation as not only talented musicians but also kind-hearted individuals who care about their fans.

Don’t miss this chance to witness Westlife’s unforgettable performance at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island – Abu Dhabi and get ready to sing along to all the classics like “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” and “My Love” while also having the chance to experience their newest pop anthems.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, Westlife at the Etihad Arena promises an evening of pure entertainment, unbeatable revelry, and unforgettable memories. Get your tickets today from 12pm and get ready for an extraordinary night of music, fun, and celebration!

For ticket information and further details, visit www.livenation.me.

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island – Abu Dhabi

When: October 27th

*Buy your tickets through www.livenation.me from 12pm today