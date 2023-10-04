EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega arrested by Manila Police 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Pura Luka/Instagram

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega has been arrested by the Manila Police District on Wednesday, October 4.

The drag artist was arrested over alleged absence in the investigations for the criminal cases filed against Vega.

Vega was arrested in their home in Sta. Cruz, Manila and brought to the Manila Police District Station 3, Manila Police District Spokesperson Philipp Ines said in a message to reporters.

The police said it served the arrest warrant for “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent shows” following Vega’s controversial “Ama Namin” performance.

Friend and supporter Rod Singh lamented the decision to arrest Vega.

“The arrest warrant was issued today despite filing a motion to reopen today. They are now in police custody,” Singh said.

Singh added that Vega has been diligently artending hearings in cases filed in Quezon City while their camp has yet to receive a copy of the subpoena in Manila.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PEI FM TFT Pre Event Press Release

PBC BizTalk 2023: Private Equity, Investment, and Financial Management Forum to be Held in Abu Dhabi on November 9th, 2023

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 04T173044.861

IECEP UAE Chapter celebrates 15th year anniversary, holds inaugural international AI Summit

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 04T140950.722

AED50 fare from UAE to Oman? RAKTA announces new bus route to Musandam

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 04T122126.754

No Internet for a day? UAE authority clarifies worldwide Internet shutdown rumors

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button