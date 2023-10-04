Drag artist Pura Luka Vega arrested by Manila Police 

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega has been arrested by the Manila Police District on Wednesday, October 4.

The drag artist was arrested over alleged absence in the investigations for the criminal cases filed against Vega.

Vega was arrested in their home in Sta. Cruz, Manila and brought to the Manila Police District Station 3, Manila Police District Spokesperson Philipp Ines said in a message to reporters.

The police said it served the arrest warrant for “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent shows” following Vega’s controversial “Ama Namin” performance.

Friend and supporter Rod Singh lamented the decision to arrest Vega.

“The arrest warrant was issued today despite filing a motion to reopen today. They are now in police custody,” Singh said.

Singh added that Vega has been diligently artending hearings in cases filed in Quezon City while their camp has yet to receive a copy of the subpoena in Manila.