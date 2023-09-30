Arnold Clavio remembers Mike Enriquez on his birthday 

Kapuso news anchor Arnold Clavio paid tribute to late veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez as he marks the latter’s 72nd birthday on Friday.

On his Instagram account, Igan posted a slideshow of photos with Enriquez.

“Miss kita Ama. Ngayon puwede nang isigaw sa buong mundo na birthday mo!!!” he said.

Igan also thanked Enriquez for his continued guidance and asked if he already met his late father.

“Musta ka ba sa itaas? Salamat sa patuloy na paggabay Ama. Kita na kayo ng Daddy ko?,” he said.

Igan previously said that he considers Enriquez as family and a father figure.

“He is a good listener, hindi judgemental,” with a “big heart para sa kapwa — kaya siguro limang ugat ng puso niya ang nagkaroon ng bara,” Igan previously said.