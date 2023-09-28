Additional Week of Performances Added to Hamilton Season in Abu Dhabi

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel today announced HAMILTON will extend its run in Abu Dhabi by an additional week. Originally scheduled to conclude on February 4, 2024, the production will now play until February 11, 2024, following its Middle Eastern debut on January 17, 2024.

Tickets for the newly announced performances will go on sale Monday October 9 2023, with pre-sale tickets available from 10AM Thursday October 5, accessible by signing up to the waitlist via http://eform.etihadarena.ae/cn/ajzk1/hamilton-2024 & https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/88889/hamilton-pre-register-for-extra-shows-at-etihad-arena-abu-dhabi.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre. HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The international tour of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater, and Michael Cassel. The Abu Dhabi season is presented by Michael Cassel Group and Proactiv Entertainment.

For news and updates, fans can visit hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour, instagram.com/hamiltoninternationaltour or https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonintltour.