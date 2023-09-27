The Fridge Entertainment presents award-winning Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben

Back in the UAE for their first arena show, the Philippines’ biggest-selling band Ben&Ben will take the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on 14 October 2023. Known for their heartfelt anthems and show-stopping performances, this breathtaking show promises to be one of the biggest nights on the Dubai entertainment calendar.

Formed in 2016 by frontmen and twin brothers Miguel Benjamin and Paolo Benjamin, the 9-piece band quickly rose to fame for their unique sound that blissfully combines folk and indie music with catchy pop melodies and soulful lyrics. The triple platinum-selling band has broken records with more than a billion online streams, named Spotify’s ‘Most Streamed Artist’ of 2020 in the Philippines, and won the NME Awards 2022’s Best Asian Band award.

The folk-pop band made their Dubai debut at Expo 2020 in March 2022, where they were met with a sea of adoring fans from all over the UAE. One year later they are going even bigger and are set to bring their much-loved music, including hits “Kathang Isip,” “Maybe the Night” and “Leaves”, to the Coca-Cola Arena stage. This will undoubtedly be a milestone for OPM and indie music in Dubai.

Brought to you by The Fridge Entertainment and Coca-Cola Arena, Ben&Ben’s concert promises to be a truly unforgettable night! Don’t miss the chance to witness the mesmerizing performance of Ben&Ben and experience their heartwarming music expressing love, hope and limitless possibilities.

Tickets start from AED149 are on sale now at Coca-Cola Arena or Platinumlist.net.

